November 28, 1928 - February 20, 2020 On Thursday, February 20, 2020, Gladys Charitan, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away at her home in Century City at the age of 91. Gladys was born on November 28, 1928 in the Bronx, New York, where she graduated from Taft High School. She later married Arnold (Arne) Charitan and they moved to California in 1951, where they raised two children, Jeffrey and Janeen; and where Gladys began her 36-year career at Douglas Aircraft Company. Gladys had a zeal for life and never met a stranger. Quite the character, Gladys, with her unfiltered approach to conversation, was not shy about stirring it up and getting to the meat of the situation, but always in a good-hearted fashion; and all who knew Gladys will not soon forget her infectious laugh. Perhaps one of Gladys' greatest pleasures was shopping, which she did with near heroic passion. Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, Alexander and Estelle Korn, and her son Jeffrey. She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Arne; her daughter, Janeen; nine grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. There were also two great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild on the way. Gladys is also survived by her sister Ruth. Funeral Services were held on February 24, 2020 at Hillside Memorial Park at 6001 W. Centinela Avenue, Los Angeles.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 26, 2020