Gladys Kiyoko Itamura
Gladys Kiyoko Itamura passed away unexpectedly on September 26, 2020. She is survived by her children, Lynne, John (Julia), Michael and Lisa (Robert Kanard), and eight grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Akio, and her older brother, Ben.Gladys was born in Los Angeles on October 9, 1934, and lived there, in San Pedro and Pasadena, before being interned in Arizona with her family during World War II. Her family returned to Pasadena after the war, where she graduated from high school and received her associate's degree from Pasadena City College. A few years later, she received a bachelor's of nursing degree from the University of California, San Francisco. Back in LA, she worked as a maternity nurse before marrying Akio in 1957. She took a break from her career so that they could raise their four children. Gladys returned to work, as a school nurse and eventual administrator, for the Los Angeles Unified School District. While working full-time, she earned two master's degrees, in health and safety and public administration, from California State University, Los Angeles.After retiring, Gladys was able to pursue her interests in travel, theatre, reading, gardening, line-dancing, quilting and socializing regularly with family, friends and neighbors. She will be remembered for her wide smile, enthusiastic laughter, compassionate, kind and outgoing nature, hard-working professionalism, and her love and affection for her children and grandchildren.The family will host a celebration of life when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers/koden, please consider making a donation to the Japanese American National Museum: https://9644p.blackbaudhosting.com/9644p/General-Donation www.fukuimortuary.com 213-626-0441

Published in Los Angeles Times on Oct. 20, 2020.
