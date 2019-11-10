|
October 4, 1929 - November 5, 2019 Mr. Bachman was born at home in Los Angeles, California in 1929. He served in the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard from 1947 until 1954 when he was honorably discharged. He joined the Los Angeles Police Department in 1954 and he retired in 1975. In 1962 he received a Medal of Valor honoring his bravery in the line of duty. He ran into a burning residence and saved the life of a fireman who was trapped. He then directed the rescue of two other firemen who were caught in the flames. He is survived by two daughters, Glenda B. Shaw (Michael) of Palm Springs, CA and, Bonnie Bachman Ervin, (James) of Columbus, MS.. He has one granddaughter, Kelly Rose Ervin also of Columbus.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 10, 2019