Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Glen Egstrom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glen Howard Egstrom

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glen Howard Egstrom Obituary
October 16, 1928 - October 7, 2019 Glen was born in Jamestown, ND, and met his wife, Donna Wehmhoefer, at UND over 70 years ago. Glen served with the Army and Air Force in Korea. He was honorably discharged in 1965 with the rank of Major. While registering at UCLA for a Masters degree in 1954 he was hired as a Teaching Assistant and he retired as Director of the Underwater Kinesiology Laboratory a Professor Emeritus in 1994. In 1964 Glen became an L.A. County Underwater Instructor and in 1966 a National Association of Underwater Instructor. He served as president of each organization. As UCLA Dive Officer he taught hundreds of students to dive safely. Glen was a Captain in the LA County Sheriff Emergency Services Detail for 28 years until retirement in 1998. Glen spent over 10,000 hours underwater, all over the world, teaching, testing equipment, researching and bringing home dinner. It gave him great joy to share the catch of the day. Many former students have remarked about how he changed their lives. In 1974 Glen became involved with a group of divers who created the Our World Underwater Scholarship Society. Internationally, students are awarded scholarships to travel and learn from professionals in the underwater field. Contributions may be made to OWUSS. He is survived by his wife, Donna, children Gail (Dr. Michael Clarke), Eric "Buck" and Karen, and granddaughters Emilie and Kobie Clarke. Numerous others adopted Glen and Donna over the years. Many will miss those sparkling blue eyes and great smile.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.