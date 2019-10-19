|
October 16, 1928 - October 7, 2019 Glen was born in Jamestown, ND, and met his wife, Donna Wehmhoefer, at UND over 70 years ago. Glen served with the Army and Air Force in Korea. He was honorably discharged in 1965 with the rank of Major. While registering at UCLA for a Masters degree in 1954 he was hired as a Teaching Assistant and he retired as Director of the Underwater Kinesiology Laboratory a Professor Emeritus in 1994. In 1964 Glen became an L.A. County Underwater Instructor and in 1966 a National Association of Underwater Instructor. He served as president of each organization. As UCLA Dive Officer he taught hundreds of students to dive safely. Glen was a Captain in the LA County Sheriff Emergency Services Detail for 28 years until retirement in 1998. Glen spent over 10,000 hours underwater, all over the world, teaching, testing equipment, researching and bringing home dinner. It gave him great joy to share the catch of the day. Many former students have remarked about how he changed their lives. In 1974 Glen became involved with a group of divers who created the Our World Underwater Scholarship Society. Internationally, students are awarded scholarships to travel and learn from professionals in the underwater field. Contributions may be made to OWUSS. He is survived by his wife, Donna, children Gail (Dr. Michael Clarke), Eric "Buck" and Karen, and granddaughters Emilie and Kobie Clarke. Numerous others adopted Glen and Donna over the years. Many will miss those sparkling blue eyes and great smile.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019