April 30, 1950 - April 23, 2020 Glen Kazahaya, 69, passed away on April 23, 2020 in Torrance, CA. He is survived by his wife Carol, son Derek and his wife Jenn, brother Norio (Jeannie), sister Dianne, mother Lily, brothers in law Edwin (Karen), Kenny (Anne), nieces and nephews, relatives, and many friends he considered family.Glen was born in Los Angeles to Larry and Lily Kazahaya on April 30th,1950. He went to Dorsey High School, UCLA and graduated from the University of California at Berkeley with a BS in Business Administration. He spent his career in healthcare at several hospitals and as President of his company Hospital FOCUS. A celebration of Glen's life will be held at a later date. www.FukuiMortuary.com (213) 626-0441

Published in Los Angeles Times on Jun. 1, 2020.
