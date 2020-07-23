1/
Glenn A. Bustrum
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1925 - 2020 Glenn Bustrum, 95, passed away on July 11, 2020 at his home in Sunset Beach, CA. Glenn was born in Los Angeles to Faye and Nevin Bustrum in 1925. He graduated from Glendale's Hoover High, where he met Fresno-born wife-to-be, Bettie Smith. After serving as a navigator in B-29s in the Army Air Corps in WWII, he got his B.S. in civil engineering at USC and went directly into structural engineering. Glenn was an avid golfer, and accomplished hand ball player. He traveled the world with Bettie, his wife of 60 years. Glenn is preceded in death by his wife Bettie. Glenn leaves behind his beloved sister, Barbara Harrison, and is survived by 3 married children, 8 grandsons, and 18 great grandchildren who will miss him greatly.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 23, 2020
May the God of all comfort strengthen the entire family during this time of sorrow. Always remember that God keeps in his memory those whom we lose because they are precious in his eyes. (Psalms 116:15)
S Chambers
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved