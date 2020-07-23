1925 - 2020 Glenn Bustrum, 95, passed away on July 11, 2020 at his home in Sunset Beach, CA. Glenn was born in Los Angeles to Faye and Nevin Bustrum in 1925. He graduated from Glendale's Hoover High, where he met Fresno-born wife-to-be, Bettie Smith. After serving as a navigator in B-29s in the Army Air Corps in WWII, he got his B.S. in civil engineering at USC and went directly into structural engineering. Glenn was an avid golfer, and accomplished hand ball player. He traveled the world with Bettie, his wife of 60 years. Glenn is preceded in death by his wife Bettie. Glenn leaves behind his beloved sister, Barbara Harrison, and is survived by 3 married children, 8 grandsons, and 18 great grandchildren who will miss him greatly.



