More Obituaries for GLENN MICKENS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GLENN "Mick" MICKENS

GLENN "Mick" MICKENS Obituary
July 26, 1930 - July 9, 2019 GLENN MICKENS passed away from pneumonia on July 9, 2019 at the age of 88. He coached baseball at UCLA, assisting Art Reichle and Gary Adams for 25 seasons.Glenn pitched professionally for 15 years, including a short stint with the National League Champion Brooklyn Dodgers in 1953 and roomed with fellow Bruin Jackie Robinson while at Montreal and Brooklyn. He spent his last 5 seasons as an active player in the Japanese League."Mick" retried from coaching at UCLA in 1989 and has resided with his wife Ruth in Kapaa, Hawaii ever since. He is survived by his wife, Ruth, his son, Scott, and his daughter, Shaun.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 12 to July 14, 2019
