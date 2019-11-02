|
(73), loving, dedicated, and much beloved husband, father, uncle, friend, and coach, passed away on October 26, 2019, in Los Angeles. Perennially upbeat, he devoted his life to his family, friends, and youth sports in the local community. He is survived by his wife, Patty Nakamura; children Trisha and Melissa Nakamura; siblings, Beatrice Mayetani and Gail (Dr. Robert) Higashiyama; sister-in-law Arlene Nakamura; nieces and nephews, Curtis (Stephany) Nakamura, Kevin (Robin) Mayetani, Traci (Wes) Toyofuku, Holli (Curt) Holstein, Jessica (Richard Otera) Higashiyama, and Dr. Nicole Higashiyama; numerous great-nieces and nephews, and other relatives. A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 2:30 PM at Gardena Buddhist Church, 1517 W. 166th St., Gardena. Also, the family invites all friends for a Celebration, on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 1:00 PM at North High School Gym, 3620 W. 182nd St., Torrance. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 2, 2019