September 24, 1922 - July 13, 2020 Glorea Robb Morgan passed peacefully away July 13, 2020, just shy of her 98th birthday. Glorea and her twin sister Cleora were born at the French Hospital in what is now Chinatown in downtown Los Angeles on September 24, 1922, to Carl and Marie Walter Robb.Their mother encouraged the girls to take singing, tap dancing and ballet lessons. Young Glorea and Cleora achieved some renown as singing and dancing twins-the "Personality Twins"-performing between shows at such downtown movie palaces as the Orpheum, the Los Angeles and the Million Dollar.The twins were joined in 1932 by the arrival of their younger sister Louanne, who would later follow in the footsteps of her talented sisters.In 1933, the twins' reputation enabled them to attend a casting call for Will Rogers' film Mr. Skitch. Rogers personally cast them as his daughters, "Minnie" and "Winnie," with Zasu Pitts as their mother. Seventy-seven years later, Glorea and Cleora were "rediscovered" as the last living connections to the film. In 2010, Glorea, Cleora, and Louanne were honored as the Grand Marshals of the Annual Will Rogers Days Festival in Rogers' birthplace of Claremore, OK.Following her 1940 graduation from Catholic Girls High School, Glorea went to work at Bullock's Downtown Department Store. In short order, she rose from becoming an expert gift-wrapper-Glorea never met a piece of ribbon she could throw away!-to the role of secretary to the Merchandise Manager, one Fred R. Morgan. Little did Glorea know that she would meet her future husband, Grey-the boss' son! Following U.S. entry into World War II, Grey was attached to the Army Signal Corps in the South Pacific, and the two began a steady correspondence.Upon Grey's return in 1946, he and Glorea became engaged, married in November 1947, and settled in Glendale. Grey ultimately became a partner in Theodor of California, and Glorea dedicated herself to raising a family of five sons: Patrick, Robb, Michael, Rick and Craig.As the boys became older, Glorea turned her energies to gardening, painting, sculpting, art history classes and extensive world travel, both with Grey and later with art history tours. Her additional interests included table and floral design for events at St. Francis High School and Loyola University. She made time to engage in charitable work through Mission Doctors Association and The Christ Child Society with Grey.Upon Grey's retirement, Glorea embarked on a new career: conducting personal-property estate sales. Glorea came into her own as founder and guiding light of Morgan Estate Sales, which she began over 45 years ago and which continues to this day. Indeed, it was her passion and she remained actively involved in the business until the age of 90.In 2017, Glorea moved from her Glendale home of 57 years to Dana Point. Just before the move, she told her granddaughter Hannah, "Well, if it's not an adventure, I'll make it one!" And so Glorea did, making new friends, enjoying the ocean views, taking art classes, and looking as stylish as ever.Glorea was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Grey, her twin Cleora and her granddaughter Riley. Glorea is survived by her sister Louanne, her five sons, seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.A private, family-only service will be held, with a Celebration of Life to follow at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Glorea Morgan's name to Mission Doctors Association. Many thanks.https://www.missiondoctors.org



