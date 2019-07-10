October 4, 1930 - June 21, 2019 Gloria Ann Herbst, 88, passed away Friday, June 21, in Santa Monica. She was born in St. Louis, Missouri, to Rose and Elmer Nirgenau, and had one brother, Elmer. In 1953, Gloria was the only woman to graduate from St. Louis University with a BS in Chemistry. Four days after graduation, she married Roland Francis Herbst. June 6, 2019 marked Gloria and Roland's 66th wedding anniversary. In 1954, the couple moved to Livermore, California, where she gave birth to five children–Debbie, Fran, Steve, Tim and Phil. In 1969, the family moved to Arlington, VA, and later to the Southland in 1971. In 1976, Gloria returned to school, pursuing an MBA in accounting. Before finishing the MBA, she passed her CPA exam, and an instructor promptly offered her a job preparing taxes. Gloria was a woman of a strong Catholic faith and a magnanimous spirit. She gave generously to a wide variety of charitable causes; and volunteered in schools, the community, and her church. Gloria and Roland traveled extensively, enjoying a wide variety of adventures, including scuba diving, skiing, rafting snowshoeing and hiking. As a lifelong learner, she enjoyed history-oriented trips to Europe and visiting her ten grandchildren across the country. Gloria is survived by her husband, who loves her dearly and remained by her side until her last day; her children and their spouses; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We all miss her, but are grateful that she has gone to a better place. A funeral mass will be held at St. Monica Catholic Church in Santa Monica on July 15 at 10:30 am. Fighting food insecurity was one of the causes that Gloria supported generously. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank can be made in her memory. Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 10, 2019