January 2, 1940 - December 7, 2019 Glory Holian was a loving mother of three sons, Kevin, Vincent and Patrick, and wife to deceased husband, Vince Sr. She was also a grandmother to Gabriela, Lucy and Scarlett. Glory passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 79...almost 80. She will join her beloved husband in heaven now. Glory lived a full life growing up in Flintridge/Pasadena and La Jolla with her siblings Sherry, Pat, Margie and Tom and parents Joe and Gloria while spending several summers in Canada. Glory attended University of San Diego and earned a masters degree at USC. She worked as a teacher for 35 years in LA before retiring. She enjoyed playing tennis and rooting for USC, the Dodgers and all of her sons' games as they grew up. Glory was also involved in several charities including ARCS, Nine O'Clock Players, Paulist Womens Club, Maryvale and several others. She later moved to Santa Barbara following Vince's death in 2006 and lived there ever since. Services will be in the main chapel at Holy Cross this Saturday, December 14th at 9:30 am with a reception to follow immediately.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019