March 13, 1928 - January 22, 2020 Gloria "Joanne" (Smith) Ashton, age 91, of La Cañada Flintridge, peacefully passed away surrounded by family and friends on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. She was born to Dorothy and Carl M. Smith on March 13, 1928 in Omaha, Nebraska. Joanne and her family moved to California in 1942. After having graduated from UCLA in 1950 with a bachelor's degree in political science, Joanne briefly worked for the US Department of State in Washington, D.C. She then began her political career in Los Angeles serving as Field Representative to US Congressman H. Allen Smith and working in scheduling for Richard M. Nixon in 1962. Later, she served as the area representative for Evelle J. Younger, who went on to become California Attorney General. She married Eric A. Ashton, a Glendale attorney, and had three sons: Eric, Jr., Edward, and Charles. She is survived by her husband, Eric; three sons: Eric, Jr., Edward, Charles and his wife, Leigh-Anne and two granddaughters, Addison (Charles) and Erin (Eric). In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association (GLAZA) would be appreciated. She spent many happy hours volunteering (over 20 years) there and served as Docent Chair from 1999-2001. Her burial is private at Forest Lawn-Glendale.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020