Gloria Berry Duthie
March 21, 1925 - September 10, 2020 Gloria was loved by all who knew her - she had a warm heart, smiling eyes, and a perpetual sense of humor. A successful mother, businesswoman, and philanthropist, she lived a long and contented life.Gloria was born Gloria Dorothy Hafner in Culver City, CA, to parents Herman and Mary Hafner. At the age of five, she went to live with Lenora King Berry, founder and editor of California's first social register, The Southwest Bluebook. This early association with The Southwest Bluebook led Gloria to spend the rest of her working life as the editor and publisher of the directory.Gloria attended both UCLA and USC, and met her husband, William, at the latter. They lived in Downey for nearly 50 years where they raised three daughters - Gail, Donna, and Debbie. Gloria was active in The Assistance League of Southern California for many decades and especially supportive of the Mannequins auxiliary. In 2005, she moved to Laguna Woods where she participated in several dance, fitness, and travel groups, and enjoyed spending time with her many friends.She is survived by her three daughters, nine grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. She will be missed by all but will live in our memories forever. She is preceded in death by her husband, William; her sister, Harriet; and her brother, John. A private family burial was held at Forest Lawn in Hollywood Hills. Those wishing to memorialize Gloria's death with a donation may wish to consider The Assistance League of Southern California, 1370 N. Saint Andrews Place, Hollywood, CA 90028.

Published in Los Angeles Times on Oct. 9, 2020.
