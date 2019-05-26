January 6, 1926 - April 26, 2019 Born in Daytona Beach, Florida and passed away peacefully in Ojai, California. She studied at the University of Southern California, receiving her BA in 1948 and her Master in Musicology in 1958. She received a Fulbright grant to the Paris Conservatory; a Queen Elisabeth of Belgium research scholarship; studied musicology at the Sorbonne; and received the License de Concert in Clarinet. Gloria was a pupil of Nadia Boulanger and studied Medieval and Renaissance music with Professor Safford Cape.Gloria played a wide range of early music instruments including recorders, harpsichord, crumhorns, lute and percussion. She was a renowned conductor of early music ensembles. She performed concerts in France, Italy, and Holland, Portugal and throughout the United States. She has led hundreds of workshops around the world, including the University of Vancouver and the National Music Camp in Interlochen, Michigan. She was the founder-director of the Siena International Recorder Course in Siena, Italy and toured Europe as a member of the Ramsey/Raynaud Baroque Duo. Gloria was President and past Music Director of the Southern California Recorder Society. She generously shared her passion for music with young and old alike. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her partner of 54 years, Diana Kellerman. In lieu of flowers, we ask donation to be sent in her memory to the Music Academy of the West, Santa Barbara, California. A memorial service to honor her memory will be announced.PLAY ON! Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 26, 2019