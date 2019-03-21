Resources More Obituaries for Gloria Curtis Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gloria Curtis

Gloria Saulney Curtis passed away on July 13, 2018 at Pointe Coupee Health Care in New Roads, Louisiana, where she had lived for six years. Before returning to Louisiana she lived in Los Angeles, California, for more than 50 years. Her beloved husband Rolland "Speedy" Curtis died in 1979. They had no children. Gloria was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, on February 8, 1926 to the late Rene' and Anita Prevost Saulney. Gloria is survived by two sisters, Wilma Saulney Wilson and Dianne Saulney Gaines (Ernest J.); nieces, Deborah Cristo Graham, Kathy Crusta-Way (Joe), Maria Smith Williams and Jennifer Smith; nephews, Alvin Crusta, Jr. (Hope), Mitchell Crusta (Lisa), Rene' Crusta, Jonathan Smith and Stephen Smith; special friends, Esther and Wally Hugo of Los Angeles, California; along with many friends and relatives who are grieved at her loss. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rolland Curtis; parents, Rene' and Anita Saulney; brother, Rene' Saulney, Jr., and a nephew, Michael Graham. Gloria received her Bachelor of Arts and Master's degrees from California State University, Los Angeles, California. A pioneer and mentor, she became one of the most respected educators and administrators in the Los Angeles City School District. She established the Office of Urban Affairs for the district, serving as its Human Relations Supervisor. A champion of civil rights, Gloria wrote the first-ever textbooks featuring contributions of African­ Americans for Los Angeles City Schools. The books, Californians, Then and Now, Angelenos Then and Now, and Americans Then and Now, became part of the middle school curriculum and were illustrated by Don Freeman, who was the artist of the Corduroy children's book series. Gloria served as an Editorial Consultant to The Other Americans, Minorities in American History and contributed to the history textbook, Discovering American History. In her last position for the district, Gloria coordinated thousands of school district volunteers, bringing purpose, energy and focus to the organization. For her leadership, Gloria was recognized by the NAACP and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority of which she was a member. She was also named Woman of the Year by the Los Angeles Sentinel newspaper. Memorial Service Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 11:00 am, St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 4230 S. Normandy, Los Angeles, CA 90037. Inurnment Holy Cross Mausoleum, 5835 W. Slauson Avenue, Culver City, CA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 21 to Apr. 7, 2019