|
|
February 15, 1921 - September 29, 2019 Beloved Gloria age 98, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home, the day before the Jewish New Year. She was the heart and matriarch of her loving family. She was a role model and inspiration to all who knew her. Born in Poland in 1921, she came to America in 1926 with her brave parents Hyman and Clara Holtzman. She met the love of her life Al and they raised three children Edward, Gayle and Mark. She was active in her temple, VBS and was a volunteer for over 25 years at The Jewish Home for the Aging. She also was a volunteer for M.A.D.D. for many years.She was a devoted daughter, sensational sister, wonderful wife and the best mother, grandmother and great grandmother in the world. She is survived by her sisters Evy and Mimi, her children Gayle, Mark (Lisa), grandchildren Jason, Maureen, Hailey and Maddy and great grandsons Caleb and Keanu. Donations in her honor may be made to VBS, The Jewish Home for the Aging, M.A.D.D. or Stand Up to Cancer.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 6, 2019