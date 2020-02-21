|
March 1, 1924 - August 29, 2019 Gloria passed away in her sleep, surrounded by the art she loved, in Burbank, CA. Born Gloria Faye Gordon in the state of New York, to parents Sam and Sadye Gordon. She was beautiful, charming and funny, with a curiosity and zest for life. Gloria inherited Sam's tremendous humor and the ability to laugh through the hard times, a gift which became key throughout her life, from growing up in the Great Depression to bluffing her way into a type-setting job at Robinsons Publishing during the 2nd World War. She was one of only two female employees at Robinsons, while also attending Brooklyn College at night. In 1945 she married Jack Delson. They soon moved to California. Jack and Gloria had 3 children, Jane, Eileen and Bob. Gloria started taking art classes and showed great promise, winning awards for her abstract and figurative sculpture. She had become an avid art collector and an instinctive spotter of talent. She also remained fiercely political and outspokenly campaigned for her liberal candidates. Gloria was coming into her own as a Feminist, burning brassieres and marching with the women's lib movement. Gloria kept growing, larger and more daring, more fully into herself. Ultimately, this growth caused a division between her and Jack and she took a huge leap of faith and decided to leave her marriage and start her own business at age 50. This was the beginning of GLORIA DELSON CONTEMPORARY ARTS. She was a successful art dealer for over thirty-five years. Her home was her gallery. In 2010, she opened her first retail gallery space in downtown Los Angeles. GDCA Gallery still lives on, as does Gloria's wonderful memory and art. As Gloria would say, "Shoyn Genug!" That's enough. Gloria was a mentor to so many, a truth-teller who inspired others to think for themselves. Gloria was one of a kind: a social activist and liberal in the best sense of the word, a person who spread her joy for life through beauty and humor, a giving friend. We will dearly miss her wisdom and generous spirit, her energy and spunk, her wry commentary and special magic. Gloria's community of artists, friends and loved ones extends deepest appreciation to Angelique Antoniou Hannah and Petra Wright who cared for Gloria so beautifully and lovingly during the last years of her life. Memorial Celebration will be held on March 1, 2020 at GDCA Gallery from 1-5pm, 727 S. Spring St., LA 90014.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020