Services Hillside Memorial Park & Mortuary 6001 Centinela Ave Los Angeles , CA 90045 (310) 641-0707

Obituary Condolences Flowers December 11, 1929 - May 14, 2019 Gloria Lee Birnberg, age 89, of Long Beach, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. She was born to the late Albert and Louetta ( Lulu) Goldberg on December 11, 1929. She leaves her husband of 70 years, Elliott Birnberg, married January 15, 1949. They worked together for over 30 years in their jointly owned liquor stores, Manhattan Liquors and O.T. Liquors.Gloria attended Fairfax High School before attending college. She was a tap dancer, had curly hair like Shirley Temple, dental assistant, businesswoman, and philanthropist, knitting hundreds of hats for Knots of Love, for chemo cancer victims. She was super beautiful smart woman, full of love & sage advice for everyone. She was loved by everyone, and she now lies in peace with light and love in our hearts and memories. Family and friends were Gloria's love and joy. She loved sailboat racing with her husband and her two children, Cory & Scott. She always celebrated Thanksgiving, Chanukah and Christmas with her family. She participated with the police spending time in the back of a Los Angeles police car responding to domestic violence calls. Her refrigerator was always full for everyone. Gloria was a member of the Santa Monica Yacht Club, and before the club had a facility, held the racing protest meeting in her apartment in Marina Del Rey. Later, she was a member of Long Beach Yacht Club. She loved taking her children up and down the coast for swim meets and racing their sailboats. Sometimes she would take her sons surfing, with the convertible top down on her Volkswagen and the board sticking out the back.Gloria is survived by her husband, Elliott, 94 years of age; her brother, Richard Gold; her two sons, Scott and Cory Birnberg; her grandchildren, Tiara, Murphy, Paige, Israel, Veronica, Laura, Bobby, AILE and Mariana; her great-grandchildren, Xandria and Nevaeh; her daughters-in-law, Rossana, Val, Vicky, and Stacey. She was the one that felt guilty to receive anything from others. She always wanted to do something; she couldn't just sit and relax. It was always Gloria go sit down and relax. I got this! She lived a beautiful life and she had love, family, health, a beautiful home and lots of beautiful experiences. She was elegant and giving and she loved her blue nails, jewelry and her BMW. She also leaves behind her latest love, the caring friends at Knots of Love, where she knitted caps and beanies for the troops overseas and chemo cancer victims. She was a cancer survivor that did not give up - instead she committed her time and talents to give hope and strength to others - through Knots of Love! Gloria has knitted all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren beanies, which they treasure greatly. She is also known by the beautiful art pieces she made of needlepoint. She loved watching cooking shows.She dedicated her time and love to the love of her life, Elliot and her children and family.Gloria taught all of us around her the value of caring for others in a very unselfish and giving way. Each hat she knitted, each wise word she said, each giving act she did, is a lesson for all of us to do things with love and out of love.... to love and value our family and to give with all hearts full of love to others that might need us. Gloria taught us to be witty and always ready to help and give others with a heart full of love and a smile on her face. Family was everything for her - it shows in the unity we have right now and light in our hearts are with all the guidance and love we learned from her as wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friendGloria has a funeral planned at Hillside Memorial Park and Mortuary, 6001 W. Centinela Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90045 (310) 641 0707 on Sunday May 19, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the small chapel, with a reception following at the Courtyard Marriott, across from Hillside.The family wishes to thank all of those loved Gloria and entered into her life. If you wish, donations may be made to the Knots of Love, 2973 Harbor Blvd. #822, Costa Mesa, CA 9262 or online to https://www.knotsoflove.org/. Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 18, 2019