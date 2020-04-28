|
April 20, 1928 - April 24, 2020 Gloria Nathalie Cuadra, 92, passed away from natural causes. She was born to Emil and Aurelia Adams in San Francisco. She earned a psychology degree from U.C. Berkeley and studied education at UCLA.She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to everyone she met. She was secretary/treasurer of the family business for 34 years, did Braille typing for the Braille Institute, and volunteered for a junior high school, a children's camp, and for the Los Angeles Funeral Society.She had a wonderful sense of humor, loved cats and cat-themed T-shirts, and never missed the daily newspaper comics. She and her family made humorous homemade holiday cards for 65 years.Gloria leaves her husband of 72 years, Carlos Cuadra, her children Susan Nielsen, Neil (Ruth) Cuadra, and Dean Cuadra, and her grandchildren Craig Nielsen, Jimmy Cuadra (Leah Scampoli) and Dan (Helen) Cuadra.No memorial service is currently planned. Donations may be made to the Aplastic Anemia & MDS Foundation (aamds.org) or the ACLU in Gloria's memory.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 28, 2020