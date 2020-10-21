1/1
Gloria R. Kass
October 22, 1927 - October 17, 2020 Gloria died peacefully in her sleep on Oct. 17, 2020, 5 days before her 93rd birthday. She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. She is predeceased by her husband Herman, her parents Becky & Hy Polikoff, her two brothers Gerald and Norman and her son-in-law Danie. She is survived by her daughter Jane, son Michael, daughter-in-law Carrie and her beloved granddaughter Jordan. In 1971 the family had to move to Los Angeles because of Herman's job in the movie industry. She beat cancer, had 2 heart surgeries, and finally had to move into an assisted living community just before she turned 91 and reluctantly gave up driving. She was an amazing, loving and generous woman who will be terribly missed by all who loved and knew her.Instead of flowers, please make any donations to Cedars-Sinai Hospital who took such great care of her in the end.

Published in Los Angeles Times on Oct. 21, 2020.
