1/
Gloria Schnitzer Schimmel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
November 4, 1925 - August 11, 2020 Gloria Schnitzer Schimmel, lately of Sherman Oaks but for most of her life an LA West-sider, passed away on Tuesday, August 11 at Sherman Oaks Community Hospital of natural causes. She was 94. Widowed from one of the great marriages, to Fred Schimmel, she is survived by daughter Joan Schimmel and her husband Neal Jacobs and sons David and Daniel; and by son John Schimmel and his wife Maureen Donley and children Gabriel, Grace, and Amelia. Gloria was a gifted listener and great raconteur. A fierce warrior, she always managed to face forward despite numerous tragedies that could have pulled her in the opposite direction, right up until her final, and finally unwinnable, battle. She will be dearly missed



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times on Aug. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved