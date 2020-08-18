November 4, 1925 - August 11, 2020 Gloria Schnitzer Schimmel, lately of Sherman Oaks but for most of her life an LA West-sider, passed away on Tuesday, August 11 at Sherman Oaks Community Hospital of natural causes. She was 94. Widowed from one of the great marriages, to Fred Schimmel, she is survived by daughter Joan Schimmel and her husband Neal Jacobs and sons David and Daniel; and by son John Schimmel and his wife Maureen Donley and children Gabriel, Grace, and Amelia. Gloria was a gifted listener and great raconteur. A fierce warrior, she always managed to face forward despite numerous tragedies that could have pulled her in the opposite direction, right up until her final, and finally unwinnable, battle. She will be dearly missed