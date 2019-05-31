Home

February 15, 1935 - May 26, 2019 Glorian Mariko Araki was born in Manoa, Hawaii, and passed away In Los Angeles, California, at the age of 84. She married John Kunioka at Union Church in Los Angeles on August 15, 1959. Glorian is survived by John, her children, Kyle, Erlene (Sheppard), Todd, and Lorene (Miller), their spouses, four grandsons, and her brothers, Clifford and Paul Araki. A memorial service will be held on June 21 at Rose Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association.
