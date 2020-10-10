January 23, 1918 - September 29, 2020 Golda passed away in her West Hollywood home, surrounded by family, at the age of 102. She was born in Harbin, China, where she also met and married the love of her life, Leon, in 1937. Later that year, the Japanese invasion of Manchuria forced their relocation to Shanghai, where they lived happily until the Communist Revolution began in 1945. After the creation of the People's Republic of China, the couple-by then with a young daughter-had no choice but to leave the country. They arrived in LA in 1952, and settled here permanently. Golda's sewing talent and interest in fashion led her to become a master seamstress, working in entertainment as a member of Motion Picture Costumers IATSE Local 705. Golda was a source of strength for her family and many friends. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by a daughter, Esther Snodgrass (husband Jack); three grandchildren, Robert Snodgrass (wife Erina); Jim Snodgrass (wife Nisa); and Becky Snodgrass; and two great-grandsons, Leon Shinji and Cooper Dale. Golda was preceded in death by husband Leon.