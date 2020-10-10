1/
Golda Eskin Lazarovich
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Golda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
January 23, 1918 - September 29, 2020 Golda passed away in her West Hollywood home, surrounded by family, at the age of 102. She was born in Harbin, China, where she also met and married the love of her life, Leon, in 1937. Later that year, the Japanese invasion of Manchuria forced their relocation to Shanghai, where they lived happily until the Communist Revolution began in 1945. After the creation of the People's Republic of China, the couple-by then with a young daughter-had no choice but to leave the country. They arrived in LA in 1952, and settled here permanently. Golda's sewing talent and interest in fashion led her to become a master seamstress, working in entertainment as a member of Motion Picture Costumers IATSE Local 705. Golda was a source of strength for her family and many friends. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by a daughter, Esther Snodgrass (husband Jack); three grandchildren, Robert Snodgrass (wife Erina); Jim Snodgrass (wife Nisa); and Becky Snodgrass; and two great-grandsons, Leon Shinji and Cooper Dale. Golda was preceded in death by husband Leon.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved