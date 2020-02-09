|
Goldie Natsuye Shimomaye, age 95 passed away on January 23, 2020. Beloved wife of Matsuo Shimomaye; mother of Susan Youko (Wesley Mizutani) Shimomaye and Kathy Taeko Yamaguchi of MO; grandmother of Brandon Toshio and Kristen Hiromi Mizutani, Kelli Emiko Yamaguchi and Kyle Kiyoshi Yamaguchi of MO; sister of Leonard Otoji Tanaka; Also she is survived by many nieces and nephews in CA, AZ, and Japan.Public funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 10:00AM at Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, 815 E. 1st St, Los Angeles, California. www.fukuimortuary.com (213)626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 9, 2020