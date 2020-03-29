|
January 9, 1925 - March 20, 2020 Born in Fresno, California, to Dolores Angulo Gonzalez-Rubio and Jose Ventura Gonzalez-Rubio, Chalo had three older brothers, Monico, Ventura, and Rafael Gonzalez-Rubio. The boys were raised in Tepatitlán, Jalisco, Mexico, by their mother and uncles following their father's death in a horseback riding accident when Chalo was six months old. To make a living, his mother gave cooking classes, feeding many of Tepatitlán's dignitaries and school leaders. Through her associations, Chalo was able to attend the most prestigious schools in Mexico, earning an engineering degree. More interested in soccer than engineering, Chalo became one of the youngest players at that time to play professional soccer for Club America. Although playing for the second team, a "farm team" as it is referred to in the U.S., he was called up to play several first division games early in his career. At 20, Chalo convinced his mother that since he was a U.S. citizen, it was his duty to move back to the States and enlist in the U.S. Armed Forces to help fight World War II. Dolores gave him her blessing. With just a few pe in his pocket, Chalo moved to Los Angeles, turned up to enlist, but failed his physical. The diagnosis, an "athletic heart," meant his heart rate was too low for combat duty. On his own in Los Angeles, Chalo found work, odd jobs at first, then became a truck driver and opened his own business exporting lumber to Mexico. On one of these Tijuana runs he had a chance encounter in a cantina with the maverick film director Sam Peckinpah. There began the enduring relationship that changed his life forever, launching Chalo's career in the film industry. He was, as Mexican film actress and later, co-star, Isela Vega once said of him, describing his role in movie-making, "El Mil U," a man of a thousand uses. Chalo worked in a wide range of positions on Peckinpah's The Wild Bunch (1969), Junior Bonner (1971), The Getaway (1972), Pat Garret and Billy the Kid (1973), and Bring Me the Head of Alfredo Garcia (1974), in which Peckinpah also offered Chalo an acting role. Former Peckinpah associate (1970-1977) and later producer Katy Haber recalls, "Wherever Sam was, so was Chalo. Chalo had Sam's six as they say." David Weddle, author of "If They Move... Kill 'Em!" The Life and Times of Sam Peckinpah, writes: "Chalo Gonzalez played a pivotal role in the making of an American masterpiece, The Wild Bunch. He was involved in all aspects of the production and was trusted implicitly by the film's director, Sam Peckinpah. It was Chalo who advocated that the movie should be shot in Parras, Mexico, near the sites of several pivotal battles of the Mexican Revolution. This was one of the decisive factors in giving the film a startling authenticity." In the '70s, Chalo became a prop master, joined the union, Local 44, and worked on countless TV shows at Universal Studios, Warner Bros., and MGM in such series as Six Million Dollar Man, Quincy, Taxi, Mork and Mindy, and Family Ties. Retiring as a prop master in the early '90s, Chalo turned to acting and earned several accolades, including a GLAAD Award, Best Supporting Actor, for his performance in the Wash Westmoreland/Richard Glatzer indie film Quinceañera.When the film won the 2006 Sundance Film Festival audience award and jury prize, Chalo offered his advice to the crowd: "Never give up on your dreams. I was six years old when I first dreamt of being an actor, and look at me. I'm 83 years old and standing here with you today." Director Wash Westmoreland writes, "It was an honor and a joy to work with Chalo. He blessed the production with his gravitas, talent, and kindness. We all felt it. And he gave such an incredible performance. It was a magical time." Screenwriter and author of Peckinpah: A Portrait in Montage Garner Simmons adds, "Chalo was a man who deflected the craziness of Sam Peckinpah and the insanity of film production with his easy smile and grace under pressure. And without question he was the best dancer I ever watched as he would glide effortlessly across the floor. An irreplaceable part of our lives who lives on in all our memories." Film editor and author of Peckinpah: The Western Films- A Reconsideration Paul Seydor recalls, "He always seemed to me to be in the best and highest sense of the word a true gentleman: friendly, gracious, modest, in all ways an authentically gentle man." Weddle concludes, "Chalo Gonzalez was a giant, in so many ways, and we will never see his like again." Chalo is survived by his wife of 47 years, Martha Calderon Gonzalez; his children from a previous marriage, Margaret Mazzola and Rafael Gonzalez; stepchildren, Gilbert David Segovia and Richard Lorenzo Segovia; daughter-in-law Theresa Gonzalez; son-in-law Leonard; seven grandchildren, Robert, Vanessa, and her husband Juan Tovar, Antonia, Andy, Minnie Jo, Maximilian, and Mariah; and three great-grandchildren, Samantha, Chris, and Sophia; For COVID-19 reasons, there will be no funeral services. A private memorial will be held in the future in Mexico. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to "The Motion Picture Television Fund COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund."
