May 19, 1961 - May 25, 2019 A dedicated educator, he worked for LA Unified for 18 years. Born in Los Angeles, he also lived in Summit, NJ, Mexico, Holland, Kansas, and Texas. He studied at Univ of the Pacific and received his Masters from Rice Univ. He leaves behind wife Georgina; daughter Katie; mother Gilda; sister and brother-in-law, Genevieve and Armin (Frey); and nephews, Spencer, Justin and Carter. A celebration of his life will be held in Los Angeles in July. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to the World Wildlife Fund.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on June 28, 2019