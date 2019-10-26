|
June 20, 1931 - October 24, 2019 Gordon Edward ("Eddie") Tishkoff, 88, son of Abraham and Ruth (Kashare), passed away peacefully Thursday, October 24, 2019 at home. Born in Los Angeles, Eddie went to Fairfax and Uni High then UCLA. He was a loving, caring husband to Lee, his wife of 63 years, and a devoted father and grandfather: daughter Diane and grandson Frank Simon Horowitz; son Joe (Jamie), granddaughters Hannah and Lilly; daughter Catherine (Peter Siroka) and grandsons Haydn and Preston. Eddie was predeceased by his sister, Bernice (Ginsburg); he is survived by his older brother Jerry (Yvette); he was the beloved "Uncle Eddie" to his nieces & nephews, their children and grandchildren. For half a century, the Tishkoff brothers, Jerry and Eddie (known as "Mr. Hollywood"), ran the two locations of the family business, Hollywood Piano Rental Company, founded in 1927 by their father. Funeral services will be held Sunday, October 27, at Hillside Memorial Park.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019