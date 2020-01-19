|
Gordon Keiser, 96, passed away on Jan. 8, 2020 in Palm Springs, CA. Gordon survived the Depression, served in World War II and later owned Gordon Keiser Dental Lab for 30 years before retiring in 1989. After retiring, he was an accomplished artist for the rest of his life, painting over 300 paintings. He is survived by his wife Sabina, his son Grant, and his grand-children Danielle and Matthew. He also was a step-father to Gigi, Linda, Leslie, Lori and Paul. Funeral services will be held on Sat. Jan. 25, 2020 at 1 pm. at Eternal Valley Cemetary in Newhall, CA.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 19, 2020