Resources More Obituaries for Gordon Anderson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gordon M. Anderson

Obituary Condolences Flowers March 25, 1932 - April 21, 2019 Born in 1932 at Los Angeles Hospital to two Scottish immigrants, Gordon Mackenzie Anderson was a natural leader, successful executive, loving husband and father, tremendously fun grandfather, and loyal friend. Unfailingly kind and a truly gifted listener, he traveled the world equally at ease with global leaders, people on the streets, and everyone in between. He was known for "never having met a stranger." After graduating from high school in Glendale and spending summers as a roustabout with Santa Fe Drilling Company, he went to the University of Southern California where he graduated with a degree in petroleum engineering in 1954. He signed up for the Navy and, after completing Officer Candidate School, served for three years on two different aircraft carriers. After the Navy, he re-joined Santa Fe in 1958 – initially as a roughneck in Southern California, then through increasingly senior leadership roles in Chile, Libya, Nigeria, and back to California where he was promoted to be the company's President in 1971. He subsequently became the CEO and eventually Chairman of what by then had become Santa Fe International Corporation before retiring in 1997. He participated actively, including in various leadership positions, with the Young President's Organization and subsequently the World President's Organization well into his retirement. He also served on the boards of two leading Southern California hospitals – and for 20 years on the board of the American University Cairo. The friends he made over the course of his schooling and career from fraternity brothers and fellow roughnecks to administrative assistants and senior executives both at Santa Fe and through YPO continued to be a tremendous source of enjoyment and support throughout his life. Gordon was also a wonderful husband and father to three sons. He met Elizabeth Pugh at USC and, after she graduated in 1957, they were married in 1959. They had their first two sons, Michael and Gregory, in 1960 and 1962, living with them in various places around the world before settling in Fullerton in 1968 just before the birth of their youngest son, Jeffrey. Gordon loved spending time with his family, especially while boating and fishing off the coast of Southern California and in Mexico's Sea of Cortez – as well as skiing all over the West. He and Liz were also avid scuba divers, traveling the globe with family and friends to dive in the world's most awe-inspiring locations, especially with the Sea Space Symposium, a scientific and environmental organization he led for many years. Gordon and Liz managed to visit all seven continents. Gordon retired in Corona del Mar where he and Liz loved to watch whales and dolphins and toast the glorious sunsets they admired from the terraces of their home with countless friends and family members. Gordon is survived by his wife, their three sons and daughters-in-law, nine grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. They are forever grateful for the example he set as a gracious and engaged global citizen – and loving man who was never afraid to wear his heart on his sleeve. Gordon died on April 21 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. No service will be held. Gifts in memory can be directed to Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 25 to Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries