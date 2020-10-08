1/
February 5, 1934 - September 10, 2020 Goro Noborio, 86 years old, Yamaguchi, Japan-born, passed away surrounded by family on Sept. 10, 2020 in Hacienda Heights, Calif. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Edith Teruyo Noborio and their 3 married children, Glenn Noborio (Noriko), Lillian Noborio-Matayoshi (Duane), Neal Noborio (Denise); and 5 grand daughters (Melanie Matayoshi, Lauryn Noborio, Alison Noborio, Nikki Noborio and Miya Noborio); also survived by brothers and sisters in Japan as well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives in California, Japan, New York, & Hawaii. Due to current worldwide restrictions, private family services will be held at a later date. Family requests no flowers.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2020.
