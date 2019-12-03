|
April 19, 1929 - November 28, 2019 Grace H. Oishi, 90-year-old, Hawaii-born, resident of Hacienda Heights peacefully passed away on November 28th. Grace is survived by daughters, Stan Oishi, Valerie Oishi; sons, Lance (Shino) Oishi, Nathan (Noriko) Oishi, Alric (Linda) Oishi; and 8 grandchildren.Funeral service will be held on Sat. December 7th at 10 A.M. at the Los Angeles Holiness Church, Reverend Seigo Takayoshi and Reverend Rick Chuman officiating. 3660 South Gramercy Place, Los Angeles, CA 90018. Aloha attire requested. www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 3, 2019