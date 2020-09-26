1/
Grace Hisako Okamoto
Grace Hisako Okamoto (Nakada) passed away quietly at her home in Rocklin CA, Thursday, September 10,2020. She is preceded by her father and mother, Ginzo and Kagi Nakada; brothers, Yoshio,Yoshinao,Saburo,Minoru,Henry,George,James; sisters, Hannah and Aiko, and husband Masato Okamoto. She is survived by brothers, John and steven; sons Richard and John; daughter-in-law Cary; and granddaughter Karly. She was a beloved daughter,sister,auntie,wife and grandmother and a good friend. She was a creative soul who lived fully and will be greatly missed. A celebration of life will be held in the late spring 2021 due to the pandemic.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
