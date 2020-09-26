Grace Hisako Okamoto (Nakada) passed away quietly at her home in Rocklin CA, Thursday, September 10,2020. She is preceded by her father and mother, Ginzo and Kagi Nakada; brothers, Yoshio,Yoshinao,Saburo,Minoru,Henry,George,James; sisters, Hannah and Aiko, and husband Masato Okamoto. She is survived by brothers, John and steven; sons Richard and John; daughter-in-law Cary; and granddaughter Karly. She was a beloved daughter,sister,auntie,wife and grandmother and a good friend. She was a creative soul who lived fully and will be greatly missed. A celebration of life will be held in the late spring 2021 due to the pandemic.



