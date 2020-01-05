|
|
November 5, 1925 - December 29, 2019 The good Lord welcomed Grace Ellen LaBelle to join him in heaven on December 29, 2019. Speculation within her family on earth is that Grayce, also affectionately known as Amazing Grace, Lady Gaga, Sweet Pea and GamGam, was fast tracked to the pearly gates with special dispensation to bypass Purgatory from St. Peter. Upon arrival, our angel, also wife, mom, grandmother and great grandmother was met by countless relatives and friends bearing heavy hor d'oeuvres and a Bombay on the rocks with two olives. And while her itinerary in heaven is to-be-determined, the smart money is on a heavenly existence that includes many of the same pastimes she enjoyed on earth. Maybe a little golf, some paddle tennis, perhaps a sharp game of bridge or two, all the while listening to Dodger baseball with a cold can of Olympia beer at hand.Her prequel to the main attraction of hanging in heaven was pretty darn good as well. She was born and raised in Eveleth, Minnesota, the youngest daughter of two solid Irish folk, Michael and Nell Powers. And while she found Minnesota to be very nice, her better sense had her moving to California to join her sisters Mary, Pat and Ruth and enjoying a new destination where the mosquitos aren't the size of swallows and the weather rarely makes thermal underwear part of one's basic attire. Her early months in California were great but soon got a whole lot better when a smart, handsome fellow name Bill LaBelle asked her to dance at a Catholic Church Social Club in 1947. For seventy two years following, Grayce, her Prince Charming and soon to be husband, danced through life together living a storybook existence that included a whole bunch of world travel, great friends, a wonderful family, no shortage of fun parties and a boat load of love and laughter. Along their incredible journey, Grayce and Bill found time to raise two terrific daughters, Denise Stewart, wife of Stuart Stewart, and Debra Marvil, wife of Dallas Marvil, plus adding three grand children including Sarah Peddie, Rob Stewart and Jamie Lynne Marvil. To put an exclamation point on their family production, they also welcomed a great granddaughter, Remington Peddie to the fold, on December 26, 2017. While Grayce is no longer with us on earth, she has left her family with many incredible memories: a commitment to family and friends, a deep understanding of how to love and be loved, and, the knowledge that she left the world a better place than when she arrived. She possessed a unique combination of class, a sweet disposition, a kindness and caring for others and a level of graciousness that set her apart. All those who have been blessed to have known her look forward to the day of being reunited and, just maybe, sharing another round of Bombay on the rocks with two olives and maybe some heavy hor d'oeuvres. God bless our mom, wife, grandmother and friend.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 5, 2020