September 30, 1925 - October 3, 2019 Three days after her 94th birthday Grace Lillian Lobel Pearlstein passed away from natural causes. Grace was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pa., and lived in Glassboro, N.J., until she and her husband, Bill, retired to Camarillo, Ca. She left behind a wonderful legacy of family, ethics, and morals through a life well lived. She was known as the queen of hearts for her sweet demeanor and zeal for playing bridge. She did not tolerate fools lightly. Grace met her lifelong partner at a USO social while still in high school and married in 1946. She never went to college due to the lack of family funds but became her partners' equal in the dental practice of her husband. Bill passed away in 2012 soon after helping to move them both into an assisted living facility in Northridge, Ca. This allowed her family to be able to more easily visit and keep tabs on his widow. They both always thought of others before themselves and, as a result, became examples of how to live good and useful lives for their descendants. Grace's legacy lives on through her two children Anita Miller and Dr. James L. Pearlstein, her eight grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Grace will be missed by all who knew her. RIP our beautiful matriarch.
