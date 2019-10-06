|
|
November 1, 1936 - September 5, 2019 Beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, Grace Rae McMorrow passed away on September 5, 2019 in Thousand Oaks, California, at the age of 82. Grace was born on November 1, 1936, in North Hollywood, California. She and her brother, Ray Arthur "Bud" Young, were raised by Ray Charles and Ethel Elizabeth (Hoobler) Young in South Los Angeles.A lifelong resident of Los Angeles, Grace attended Ascension Elementary School, St. Mary's Academy, and Queen of Angels School of Nursing. Grace began her career in nursing at Los Angeles County Hospital, where she made lifelong friends. She also met her future husband there. Grace and Thomas John McMorrow married in 1959 and lovingly raised four sons in Sylmar, California.In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, Grace followed her passion, working as a labor and delivery nurse at Pacoima Lutheran Hospital for decades. Grace was also a gifted multi-sport athlete, recognized for her many achievements throughout grade school and college, and remained a passionate sports fan all her life. She was particularly devoted to her Dodgers and Lakers.Grace was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Ethel, her brother Bud, and her husband Tom. Her birth mother, Lucille Grace (Malcolm) Young, died in 1944.Grace is survived by her sons Mark (Laurie), Sean (Cynthia), Tom (Trina) and Kevin, her eight grandchildren – Erin (Eric), Chris (Teresa), Taylor, Seamus, Samantha, T.J., Kelsey, and Tarin – and three great-grandchildren – Emmalyn, Ethan, and Everett.Grace will be interred with her husband Tom at Riverside National Cemetery, just steps from her parents, Ray and Ethel, and her brother Bud.A Memorial Mass will be held for Grace at 11 AM on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. Ferdinand's Catholic Church in San Fernando. The mass will be followed by a Celebration of Life luncheon at the Odyssey Restaurant in Granada Hills. Grace's family requests that family and friends share their memories and/or photos of Grace at the luncheon and on the following website established by Dignity Memorial: https://dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/westlake-village-ca/grace-mcmorrow-8848209.The McMorrow Family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Home Care Assistance and Roze Room Hospice for their compassion and care.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 6, 2019