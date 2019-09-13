|
July 22, 1913 - September 1, 2019 Grace Weller Gilmore died at her home in Irvine, California, on September 1, 2019. She began her remarkable life 106 years ago in Tacoma, Washington, on July 22, 1913, as the youngest of three children born to Otto and Olga Weller. Grace graduated from Stadium High School in Tacoma and Washington State College (University) in Pullman to begin her career in dietetics in New York and Philadelphia. She married her high school sweetheart, Arthur Wells Gilmore, in 1938 and moved to Southern California where Art pursued his career in radio and television broadcasting for over 50 years. Grace and Art raised two daughters in Sherman Oaks, California, with Grace providing the parenting while Art served in the Navy in WWII. She was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority, The Assistance League of Southern California, Bel Air Presbyterian Church and St. Andrews Presbyterian Church. Grace and Art moved to Regents Point in Irvine in 2005. Grace lived her principles by example; hard work, honesty, humor and love. Her beautiful smile and blue eyes were unforgettable. She was predeceased by her husband Art; survived by her two daughters, Marilyn Gilmore of Irvine and Barbara McCoy (Jeff) of Belvidere, Illinois; two grandchildren, Will McCoy (Elizabeth) of North Barrington, Illinois, and Margaret Geyer (Will) of Santa Barbara, California; four great-grandchildren, John Geyer, Anna McCoy, Grace Geyer and Caroline McCoy, and several nieces and nephews and their families. Grace touched many people over an extraordinarily long life, a life attributed to her dietary training, moderation and the superb care and love provided by her two daughters and a most caring cadre of staff over the past several years. A private, family graveside service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be sent to CareCHOICES Foundation, 20 Corporate Park Drive, Suite 300, Irvine, California 92606. Auf Wiedersehen, Gratzie.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019