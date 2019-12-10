|
September 30, 1948 - December 2, 2019 Grace, the youngest daughter (with 4 siblings) of Tomomi and Kikue Yamasaki, passed away peacefully on the morning of Monday, December 2nd. She was a longtime resident of Gardena, California, where she recently retired from working at Toyota/Lexus in Torrance as an Executive Assistant for 24 years. Before that, she worked for 20th Century Fox as a Data Entry Specialist for 10 years. In her spare time, she enjoyed bowling at Gardena Bowl with her husband Gerald, served as league secretary, and also coached youth bowlers on the weekend. She was also known for her delicious Amish Friendship bread which she baked and sold to co-workers, friends, and fellow bowlers. She is survived by her three sons and four beautiful grandchildren. Viewing service will be Wednesday, January 15 from 4:30-8:30pm at Green Hills Mortuary in Palos Verdes, in the main Chapel.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 10 to Dec. 14, 2019