August 5, 1934 - February 12, 2019 Gracie Eulene Waken passed away peacefully on February 12, 2019 with her husband and family at her side after a valiant battle with breast cancer. She was born in Atmore, Alabama, August 5, 1934 to Hubert and Carly Morris, and grew up in Mobile, Alabama. Her early education was in Mobile, and she later attended Spring Hill College, receiving her RN in 1957 from Providence School of Nursing. She traveled with her best friend Jean Lyons to Los Angeles where Gracie was employed as chief surgical nurse at LACUSC Medical Center (LA County Hospital). It was there that she met her future husband, medical resident John K. Waken. John and Gracie were wed in 1960 and settled in Arcadia in 1962, where they raised their four children. Always a devoted Catholic, she was a faithful member of St. Rita Parish in Sierra Madre and a Lifetime member of the Santa Teresita Hospital Volunteer Auxiliary. Gracie was very involved in school activities, and notably volunteered to be the first girls' soccer coach when soccer was introduced into the Arcadia School system (although neither she nor John knew anything about the game!). She was a kind and consummate mother and wife, from whom friends often sought advice on parenting and health issues. Gracie's caring and generous heart will be greatly missed by all who knew her.She is survived by Dr. John, John Jr., Wendy Haun, Lisa (James) Schaefle, and Lauri Waken; 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Per her wishes, a private Requiem Mass was held followed by interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery where she is surrounded by members of her beloved Carmelite family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Carmelite Sisters of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, Los Angeles. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 20 to Mar. 3, 2019