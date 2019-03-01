Resources More Obituaries for Gracie Waken Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gracie E. Waken

Obituary Condolences Flowers August 5, 1934 - February 12, 2019 Gracie Eulene Waken passed away peacefully on February 12, 2019 with her husband and family at her side after a valiant battle with breast cancer. She was born in Atmore, Alabama, August 5, 1934 to Hubert and Carly Morris, and grew up in Mobile, Alabama. Her early education was in Mobile, where she later attended Spring Hill College and received her RN in 1957 from Providence Hospital School of Nursing. She and best friend Jean Lyons ventured to Los Angeles for employment at LACUSC Medical Center (LA County Hospital). It was there that Gracie rapidly rose to the position as chief surgical nurse and met her future husband, medical resident John K. Waken.Gracie and John were wed in a Nuptial Mass at Little Flower Catholic Church in Mobile in 1960, and they settled in Arcadia to raise their family. Gracie's entire life can be simply defined as deep devotion to her faith and to her family. Converting to Catholicism while in nurses training, she was a faithful member of St. Rita Parish in Sierra Madre, a lifetime member of the Santa Teresita Hospital Volunteer Auxiliary, and the Mission Doctors Auxiliary. Other favorite affiliations included Methodist Hospital Foundation, Arcadia; La Salle High School, Pasadena; Mater Dolorosa Retreat Center, Sierra Madre; St. Catherine of Siena Church, Laguna Beach; and the Apostolate for Family Consecration, Bloomingdale, Ohio.Gracie was intimately involved in Arcadia school activities of her four children. Ironically, she volunteered to be the first girls' soccer coach when soccer was introduced into the Arcadia School system (although neither she nor John knew anything about the game!). Gracie relished spending the summers at Victoria Beach in Laguna Beach starting in 1969; shortly thereafter she, with her family in tow, moved to the adjacent Blue Lagoon Villas where lifelong friendships were formed and still flourish. An ocean cruise to the Greek Isles in 1978 with their four teenagers began a favorite family tradition that is still going strong. Ocean cruising was always a joyous and sometimes breathtaking adventure all of us (including the great-grandchildren) recall fondly. Gracie was a kind and consummate mother and wife, from whom friends often sought advice on parenting and health issues ("Dr. Gracie"). Her caring and generous heart will be greatly missed by all who knew her.She is survived by Dr. John, John Jr. (Cherye), Wendy Haun, Lisa (James) Schaefle, and Lauri Waken; 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; her brother, JC Morris, and sister, Dolores Hanlon. Per her wishes, a private Requiem Mass officiated by Rev. Kevin Barrett was held at Santa Teresita Chapel followed by interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery where she will be eternally surrounded by members of her beloved Carmelite family.In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to the Carmelite Sisters of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, at Santa Teresita, Duarte 91010, in care of Sr. Gianna. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019