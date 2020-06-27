Gratia Pattarino "Pat" Stanton
October 31, 1931 - May 25, 2020 Gratia P. (Pat) Stanton, longtime Laguna Beach resident, well known Orange County socialite, Patroness of the Arts, died on May 25, 2020. According to her wishes, in a private service, from a boat, with a single red rose, symbol of love, her remains were put in the waters of the Pacific, in front of Emerald Bay, her longtime residence, where she joined her husband, C.J.E. Stanton, for their Eternal Journey.



Published in Los Angeles Times from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.
