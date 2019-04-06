Home

Greg L. Grafft

Greg L. Grafft, 69, passed away suddenly. Greg, originally from Omaha, NE, had been a multi-year resident of New York City and Los Angeles. In both New York and Los Angeles, Greg was the General Manager of exclusive restaurants and eateries. In NY he had run the Water Club and Mr. Chow's. In Los Angeles, He managed the DDL Foodshow, Asylum, The Beverly Pavilion and the Bel-Air Summit. Ultimately leaving on-site restaurant management, Greg became the national account manager of the gourmet coffee roaster, Peerless Coffee.Greg is survived by his Mother, Grace Grafft, sister Gwen Graves and brother-in-law Ray L. Graves all of Omaha, NE. There will be a Neptune Society service. A memorial will be held in Omaha, NE at a future date, yet to be determined.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019
