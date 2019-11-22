Home

Gregorio Gatbonton Linsangan

Gregorio Gatbonton Linsangan Obituary
May 9, 1931 - November 15, 2019 Gregorio brought joy and laughter to all who had the blessing of knowing him. He was a faithful, handsome, fun loving, kind, hardworking and generous man with an endless sense of humor. He loved life's simple things best. His wife and family meant everything to him. He is survived by his loving wife Cristina, his children Anna Marie & Michael Velez, Joseph & Liza and Gregory, his grandchildren Christopher Velez, Gelina Linsangan, Bryce Linsangan and his great-granddaughter Nova Marie Velez, his sister Maria Paz Brioso, and many other relatives and friends. For service information please visit: heritage-dildaymemorialservices.com.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 22, 2019
