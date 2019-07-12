September 19, 1944 - June 1, 2019 Mr. Gregory A. Beliveau of Albuquerque, NM, died Saturday, June 1 in Albuquerque. Mr. Beliveau was a veteran having served in the US Navy from 1963 until 1967. He moved to California in 1970 and went on to graduate from LA Trade Technical College in 1974 and then from Cal State LA in 1975. After college, he was the manager of Tedco Printing in LA until 2002, after which he moved to Albuquerque and purchased a Dunkin Donuts franchise. He retired and moved back to Torrance in 2015, then returned back to Albuquerque in 2018. He was predeceased by his brother Edward "Spooie" Beliveau. He is survived by his two nephews: Cory & his wife Georgia of East Walpole, MA, and Derek & his wife Tracy of Albuquerque, NM, and three grandnephews Jack, Gregory & Niko of East Walpole, MA, and his former sister-in-law Suzanne Boyle of Cheshire, MA. He also leaves behind his beloved cats, Gray Cat & Black Cat. There will be no funeral services. Memorial donations can be made to the Cat House on the Kings in Fresno County, CA. www.cathouseonthekings.com Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 12 to July 14, 2019