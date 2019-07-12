Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Beliveau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory A. Beliveau

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gregory A. Beliveau Obituary
September 19, 1944 - June 1, 2019 Mr. Gregory A. Beliveau of Albuquerque, NM, died Saturday, June 1 in Albuquerque. Mr. Beliveau was a veteran having served in the US Navy from 1963 until 1967. He moved to California in 1970 and went on to graduate from LA Trade Technical College in 1974 and then from Cal State LA in 1975. After college, he was the manager of Tedco Printing in LA until 2002, after which he moved to Albuquerque and purchased a Dunkin Donuts franchise. He retired and moved back to Torrance in 2015, then returned back to Albuquerque in 2018. He was predeceased by his brother Edward "Spooie" Beliveau. He is survived by his two nephews: Cory & his wife Georgia of East Walpole, MA, and Derek & his wife Tracy of Albuquerque, NM, and three grandnephews Jack, Gregory & Niko of East Walpole, MA, and his former sister-in-law Suzanne Boyle of Cheshire, MA. He also leaves behind his beloved cats, Gray Cat & Black Cat. There will be no funeral services. Memorial donations can be made to the Cat House on the Kings in Fresno County, CA. www.cathouseonthekings.com
Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 12 to July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.