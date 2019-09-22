|
June 8, 1947 - September 10, 2019 Dr. Gregory Allen Misbach, retired cardiothoracic surgeon, and proud father and grandfather, died on September 10, 2019. Greg suffered a cardiac event during a triathlon in San Diego, CA, which was one of many athletic endeavors Greg had undertaken after retirement. After Greg's passing, his last wishes were fulfilled with a successful organ donation to save another man's life. Greg was a devoted father of Stephanie Misbach Messervy and her husband Thomas Messervy of Mill Valley, CA, and of Eric Misbach and his wife Laura Semine Misbach of Wellesley, MA. Cherished grandfather of Thomas and Walker Messervy and Jackson and Iliana Misbach. Greg will be missed by Judy Misbach, with whom he raised his children. He is also survived by his mother, Virginia Misbach, sister Anita (Misbach) Soule and her husband Stanley Soule, brother Gary Misbach, his nephews and niece, and his great-nephews and -niece. Greg was predeceased by his beloved father Dr. William Misbach and his beloved brother Brian Misbach. Greg graduated from UCLA medical school in 1973, completed residency and fellowship at UCSF, and joined the faculty at University of Washington where he served as Chief of Congenital Heart Surgery. He practiced pediatric cardiac surgery at Children's Hospital and adult cardiac surgery at University Hospital in Seattle. He continued in private practice in Southern CA, and most recently in Anchorage, AK. After retirement, Greg became a ski instructor in Telluride, CO, and achieved his goal of skiing all seven continents. A Celebration of Life will be held on September 28th in San Diego. For details, please contact Stephanie and Eric by emailing [email protected] Greg felt very strongly about giving back to the organizations that shaped his life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Greg's honor to Camp Emerald Bay, where he learned to swim and sail, and attended as a camper, counselor and volunteer into his 70s. The Greg Misbach Campership Fund will ensure more young people can have the same opportunity that he did. To donate, please visit emeraldbayalumni.org/greg
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Sept. 22, 2019