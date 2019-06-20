|
Greg was born in Eugene, Oregon on August 31, 1972 and died in Fullerton, California on May 9, 2019. He attended schools in Orange County and graduated from CSUF. He received his JD from Hofstra University in NY. His career was focused on labor relations and compliance.He is survived by his mother Charmaine, his sister Michelle, and his brother Jeffrey. He left behind his three children, Saoirse, Finnegan and Connemara West. A celebration of his life will be held at Hopscotch in Fullerton on Sunday June 30 between 12 and 4. He will be missed.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 20 to June 24, 2019