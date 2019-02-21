April 20, 1966 - February 20, 2019 Gregory Karl Meltzer passed away peacefully at 52 years of age after a long illness while still at Kindred Hospital Los Angeles. Greg was the son of James Meltzer M.D. and Phyllis Kooperman Dekoven (Deceased). He was born with the disability of Down Syndrome and then the development of diabetes at age 16. Despite these obstacles he was never depressed, always smiling and a joy to many. He was able to attend a day program where he worked and thrived for many years. Greg is survived by his father James Meltzer M.D. his stepmother Rose L. Meltzer, his three stepbrothers Mark, Alex and Gary Jacobs as well as his brother Ron Dekoven and sister Claudia Dekoven. His memorial service will be at 2:00pm Friday February 22 at the Hillside Memorial Park located at 6001 W. Centinela Ave., Los Angeles, Calif. 90045. Donations to the , or the , would be greatly appreciated. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary