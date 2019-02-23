February 16, 1949 - February 19, 2019 We are deeply saddened by the loss of Greg Hardke. Greg was born in Benton Harbor, Michigan, graduated from M.S.U., and was a "Delt." He graduated from Hastings Law School in 1976, then became a partner at Jenkins & Perry in San Diego, and Best Best & Krieger (Riverside and Irvine). Greg was married to Teri Hardke for nearly 35 years, and they lived in Newport Beach after relocating from Riverside. Greg's fondest memories are of "being Dad," and enjoying his son Matt, now age 30. He loved coaching his basketball teams, being the Scout Master, Indian Guide leader, and watching him play football and Lacrosse at CDM High School. Matt and his wife Malak were married May 12, 2018. Greg enjoyed boating, fishing, playing guitar, and spending time with this twin brother Gary. Greg was diagnosed with Parkinson's with Lewy body dementia in 2007. He has had loving care at Newport Senior Living, and at Vivante. Seacrest Hospice has been amazing, and such a blessing. The family thanks Gary Hardke and family for their generous assistance in this great care. Greg's brother Gary is married to Kathy, and they live in Del Mar, California. He has a niece Stacey (fiancé Andrew), and nephew Scott (wife Kimiya). Greg's brother-in-law Tim and his wife Lis live in Riverside, with nephew Sammy, and two nieces, Lindsey and Kristen. Kristen has three children (Josh, Jaiden, and Jeffrey). His mother-in-law Betty (Teri's mom) resides in Riverside. Greg will be buried at Pacific View in Newport Beach. Service will be March 2 at Mariner's Chapel in Irvine at 3:00 p.m. Family suggests donations to (act.alz.org) in Greg's memory, in lieu of flowers. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019