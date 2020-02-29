|
July 20, 1933 - February 27, 2020 Greg died on February 27, 2020 after a determined effort to live life to the most until his final days.He is survived by his son Steven, his daughter Laurie (John Reilly), his grandchildren Alison (Sameer Nath), Shera Dawn, Travis, Jaden (Caroline), Clare, Alianora and great grandchildren Jack, Max, Grace and Zoe. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert Emmett and Elizabeth Ann, his brother Robert, sister-in-law Adele, his son Mark Christopher, his daughter Lynn Marguerite, his granddaughter Skye Marie and his son-in-law Terry Hunt. The funeral mass will be held on February 29th at 11:00 am at St. Anastasia on 7930 W. Manchester Ave in Los Angeles.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 29, 2020