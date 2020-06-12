Gregory Scott Martin
September 2, 1970 - May 19, 2020 Greg was the son of Charles Kreglo Martin (deceased) and Marilyn Joyce Badham Martin (deceased). He was a devoted loving husband to Veronica and father to his daughter Breanna and son's Brandon, Nathan, Jonathan, and Justin Martin all of Fountain Valley, CA. Service will be on Sunday June 14, 2020 at 2:00pm Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona Del Mar, CA. The Martin Family has a Go Fund.

Published in Los Angeles Times on Jun. 12, 2020.
