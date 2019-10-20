|
Greta (Sallet) Panish, born on December 8, 1931, passed away on October 19, 2019.The daughter of Louis and Hilda (Zack) Sallet and one of four sisters (Mildred, Evelyn, and Phyllis), Greta grew up in Westwood and graduated from University High School in 1949. She later attended Santa Monica City College.Although Greta's life was full of great and enriching experiences, the two roles she cherished the most were wife and mother: for almost 70 years, she was happily married to Joel (Jay) Panish, and for over 60 years, she supported and encouraged her children, daughter Deborah (Mike Johnson), son Jon (Virginia), and son Adam; grandchildren Emma Miller (David) and Lily Panish (Peter Dickinson); and great-grandson Miles Miller. She was also closely connected to and greatly cared about her parents, sisters, in-laws, nieces and nephews.Devoted to each other for almost 70 years, Greta and Jay enjoyed each other's company immensely, so they spent a lot of time together travelling, socializing with friends, eating out at Southern California's best restaurants, vacationing and later living in their beloved Laguna Beach, enjoying and collecting fine art, and, most of all, attending as many UCLA Bruins football and basketball games as was possible for over 60 years.On her own, Greta volunteered time as a docent at the Museum of Science and Industry (now the California Science Center), and for various charitable organizations such as the Helping Hand gift shop at Cedars-Sinai and the Assistance League in Laguna Beach. She loved to play tennis at the Mulholland Tennis Club, knit and do needlepoint, play bridge, struggle over crossword puzzles with Jay (and anyone else who could help her), and take care of the family's dogs (Alphie, Kobie, and Casey).She will be missed greatly by all who knew and loved her, and is survived by her husband, three children, two grandchildren, and great grandson.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a in Greta's memory.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 20, 2019